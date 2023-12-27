Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Critical Contrast

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 30.02% 14.40% 1.64% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 3.62 $360.64 million $5.06 8.95 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cathay General Bancorp and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

