CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.