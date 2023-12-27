C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,227.69

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,227.69 ($15.60) and traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.88). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 144,289 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
C&C Group Price Performance
C&C Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 35,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,472.88 ($62,862.62). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,284 shares of company stock worth $8,446,945. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Featured Articles
