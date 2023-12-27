Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

