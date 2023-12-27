Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.