Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.