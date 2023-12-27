Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 455.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
Ryanair Trading Up 0.7 %
RYAAY stock opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
