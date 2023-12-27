Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 455.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.7 %

RYAAY stock opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.