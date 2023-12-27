Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

LIN opened at $409.93 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.78. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

