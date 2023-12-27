Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 729,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

XHR stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

