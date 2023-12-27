CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $30.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

