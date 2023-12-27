Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CERT

Institutional Trading of Certara

Certara Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 519,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.