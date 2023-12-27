Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

