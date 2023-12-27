Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

