Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock Position Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

