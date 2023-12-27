Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
