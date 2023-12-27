Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 243,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

