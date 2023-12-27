Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

