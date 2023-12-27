China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

