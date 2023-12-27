Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

