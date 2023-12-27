Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cimpress by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $85,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,883.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,738. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

