CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CION Investment worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $626.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

