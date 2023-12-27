Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $5.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 126.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

