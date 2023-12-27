Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

