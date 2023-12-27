Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

CL opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

