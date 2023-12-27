Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

