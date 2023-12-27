Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.8 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

(Get Free Report

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.