Comparing OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OKYO Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

OKYO Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20%

Volatility & Risk

OKYO Pharma has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 9.40

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OKYO Pharma.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats OKYO Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.