Comparing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 226.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 15.23% 13.19% 5.58% Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $87.53 million 3.26 $15.68 million $0.68 18.04 Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds with an average credit quality of Baa/BBB or better. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital New York Municipal Bond Index and S&P New York Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.