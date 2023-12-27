Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CXRX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares traded.
Concordia International Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Concordia International
Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Concordia International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.