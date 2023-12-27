Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
