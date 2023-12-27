Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,004 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

