Contrasting Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.98 $40.01 million $1.83 12.40 Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 3.02 $23.44 million $4.31 9.17

This table compares Alerus Financial and Virginia National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alerus Financial pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Virginia National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 14.32% 10.50% 0.97% Virginia National Bankshares 29.65% 16.74% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Virginia National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

