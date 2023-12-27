Contrasting Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -3.28% -1.11% -0.92% Ideanomics -931.66% -246.84% -78.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $117.81 million 1.98 -$12.12 million ($0.05) -53.39 Ideanomics $100.94 million 0.22 -$260.69 million ($61.35) -0.03

Volatility and Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kandi Technologies Group and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators. This business unit provides solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for the fleet operators of commercial EVs; and zero emission mobility solutions, such as the provision of commercial electric vans, trucks, buses, electric tractors, and two-wheeled transportation, supporting by the provision of energy services and infrastructure for the EV market comprising charging systems, energy storage, and energy generation, including hydrogen and solar, and associated data and management applications. It also offers high-power inductive charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty EVs; manufactures and distributes electric powered tractors; manufactures and sells electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits, as well as electric motorcycles; sells EV bikes, scooters, and batteries under the Treeletrik brand; and designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, as well as performs retrofits to convert diesel powered specialty vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital business unit provides financing services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. This business unit offers solutions for the real estate transactions, including title and escrow, residential and commercial title insurance, and closing and settlement services, as well as specialized offerings for the mortgage industry; and acts as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority-registered broker dealer that operates a platform focused on private equity and debt. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

