Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLC. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Park Lawn Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$19.60 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.67 and a 12 month high of C$29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm has a market cap of C$672.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,780.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

