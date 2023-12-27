Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 103,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in eXp World by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 2.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.