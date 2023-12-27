Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

