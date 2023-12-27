Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 14,877 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.