Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 5,274 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.