Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 243.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 949.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 481.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 904,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Stock Up 0.6 %
AvePoint stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,424,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,974,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock valued at $493,291. Insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
