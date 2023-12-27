Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

