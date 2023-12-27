Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Okta Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

