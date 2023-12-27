Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,347 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,347 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,508 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,828 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

