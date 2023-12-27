Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after acquiring an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

