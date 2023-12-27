Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

