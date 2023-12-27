Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $136,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $281,307.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,169.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,150 over the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

