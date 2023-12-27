Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Dollar General by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

