Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 91.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

