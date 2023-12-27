Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

