Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

