Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.