Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $1,492,302. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

