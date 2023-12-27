Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 10,438 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4,652.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,045 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

