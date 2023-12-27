Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LC. Compass Point reduced their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $976.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.